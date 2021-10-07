CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Of Troy’s Houseware Segment Delivers Six Percent Growth In Second Quarter

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen of Troy reported sales in its Housewares segment increased 6.6 percent in the second quarter due to strong sales at brick and mortar stores for OXO and Hydro Flask brands. The Housewares segment is now expected to deliver growth of 9 to 11 percent for the year, up from 7 to 9 percent previously.

sgbonline.com

Benzinga

Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Helen Of Troy(NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell by 1.94% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Helen Of Troy beat their estimated earnings by 22.12%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Down

HELE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metrics declined year over year. The company encountered dismal sales performance in the Health & Home segment. Management stated that as part of its focus on Leadership Brands, the company divested its Personal Care business (excluding the Latin America and Caribbean regions) to HRB Brands LLC for $44.7 million in cash during the quarter under review.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Helen of Troy beats profit and sales expectations, boosts full-year outlook

Helen of Troy Ltd. reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that fell from a year ago but beat expectations, amid strength in housewares and beauty sales, and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of the company, which brands include Vicks, Braun and Hydro Flask, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 fell to $51.3 million, or $2.11 a share, from $87.3 million, or $3.43 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, core earnings per share came to $2.65, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.25. Sales declined 10.5% to $475.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $424.6 million, as housewares sales grew 6.6% to $215.2 million, health and home sales fell 33.1% to $141.5 million and beauty sales increased 0.8% to $118.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its guidance ranges for core EPS to $7.68 to $8.11 from $6.60 to $7.28 and for sales to $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. The stock has lost 1.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Helen of Troy Jumps on Lifting Guidance as it Puts EPA Compliance Issues Behind

Investing.com – Helen of Troy stock (NASDAQ:HELE) rose more than 6% on Thursday as the company put packaging-related issues with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency behind it to lift its annual guidance after accounting for higher inflation. By the end of next month, the company expects to return to usual...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housewares#Hydro Flask#Organic#Oxo
Benzinga

Helen Of Troy Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates, Raises FY22 Outlook

Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 10.5% year-on-year, to $475.23 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Core business net sales declined 7.9% Y/Y and increased 20.6% compared to Q2 FY20. Leadership Brand sales fell 8.7% Y/Y and rose 18.9% against...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Mapp Delivers Exceptional Growth in the Third Quarter of 2021: High Demand for Mapp Cloud Continues

Mapp closes Q3 2021 with record-breaking new business growth. Mapp’s Insight-Led Customer Engagement Platform continues to impress new and existing customers. Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, continues to grow at a record level in the third quarter of 2021. Following a successful first half of the year, Mapp recorded an even stronger new business performance in Q3 2021, with YTD sales bookings approaching a 40% increase compared to the previous year. The growth came from new customers, contract renewals across Mapp Cloud, successful cross-selling, and increased partner business.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 2.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. According to the Helen Of Troy's most recent balance sheet as reported on July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Gazette

Economic growth revised up slightly to 6.7% annual rate in second quarter

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 6.7% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, a final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday morning. The slight upward revision indicates that economic growth from April through June was heading in the right direction following last year's pandemic-induced recession.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Delta reports first adjusted profit since before the pandemic, but fuel price rise could pressure profitability; stock falls

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. dropped 1.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier reported its first adjusted profit since the COVID-19 pandemic, and which was double what was expected, but said the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure its ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. Net income was $1.21 billion, or $1.89 a share, compared with $1.50 billion, or $2.31 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $1.3 billion benefit related to government payroll support, adjusted earnings per share came in at 30 cents, beating...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Helen of Troy stock price predictions as FQ2 results beat Street estimates

Helen of Troy stock on Thursday spiked nearly 7% after announcing solid FQ2 results. The company reported its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. The stock trades at a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 17.88. On Thursday, Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) shares surged nearly 7%...
STOCKS
sgbonline.com

The Buckle’s September Comps Grew 18 Percent

Buckle Inc. announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period ended October 2, 2021 increased 17.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period ended October 3, 2020. Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended October 2, 2021 increased 17.3 percent to $111.2 million from net sales of $94.9 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended October 3, 2020.
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

Noble Biomaterials Ionic+ Antimicrobial Technology Supports Helmet Manufacturers And Consumer Demand

Noble Biomaterials, a manufacturer of antimicrobial systems, announced that its Ionic+ fiber and fabric technology is in use by the manufacturers of ski, bike and motocross helmets. In response to consumers’ need for cleaner, longer-lasting antimicrobial technology, the company created a suite of antimicrobial treatments within its Ionic+ technology, which...
MARKETING
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration announces mutual termination of HGS acquisition, revises guidance to reflect move

U.S. specialty hydroponic and organic garden center operator GrowGeneration Corp. said Wednesday it has terminated its acquisition agreement with HGS Hydro in a mutual decision, but that the two companies will continue to develop a working relationship. "This was a difficult decision regarding the HGS Hydro acquisition, but following appropriate due diligence and capital allocation analysis, we decided to mutually terminate the acquisition," CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. The company updated its third-quarter guidance to reflect the move and said it now expects revenue to range from $114 million to $116 million, below the FactSet consensus of...
HOME & GARDEN

