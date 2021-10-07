CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buy Or Sell: T.J .Watt Tripped Aaron Rodgers

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Packers
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association. For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy