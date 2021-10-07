Is It Payback Time for Passive House?

One of the issues that always comes up when trying to convince people about energy efficiency measures is the payback time: How long will it take for an investment take to pay for itself with energy savings? Nobody has talked about it much for years because thanks to fracking, energy has been so cheap that almost nothing ever paid for itself. This was a particularly difficult issue for the Passive House community in North America, where there can be a premium for a certified Passive House and the perennial question is always about the price per square foot.