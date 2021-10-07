CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

CIA creates working group on China as threats keep rising

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA says it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. Known as a mission center, the group will have weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy toward China. President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly warned of what it says is rising Chinese aggression and called for focusing more on what’s often referred to as “great power” competition. In a statement issued Thursday, CIA Director William Burns says China is the “most important geopolitical threat” of the 21st century.

keyt.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
KEYT

China pledges $230 million for biodiversity fund at UN meet

BEIJING (AP) — China is pledging $230 million to establish a fund to protect biodiversity in developing countries and asking other countries to contribute. President Xi Jinping made the pledge at a U.N. conference in southwest China that began global talks on protecting the world’s plants and animals from extinction. Another session next year will try to agree on targets for the next 10 years. The world failed to reach most of the 10-year goals that were set at the last conference. Environmental group Greenpeace says countries need to focus on not just setting new targets but also meeting them. Other leaders who spoke to the conference on Tuesday included Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Papua New Guinea’s James Marape and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Defense One

CIA Creates China Center To Shift To Great Power Competition

The CIA’s new China Mission Center sends a clear signal to the intelligence community that it’s time to shift its focus to near-peer competitors after 20 years of tracking terrorist threats, two analysts said. The center is part of the administration’s broader effort to pivot the national security community’s focus...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

CIA announces new unit focusing on 'key rival' China

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the setting up of a new China Mission Center to confront threats from Beijing and address the global challenge posed to the United States. "Director William Burns announced the formation of a China Mission Center (CMC) to address...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Axios

CIA forms special unit focused on China

CIA Director Bill Burns announced Thursday that the agency is forming a China Mission Center to address "the most important geopolitical threat, we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government." Why it matters: The U.S. intelligence community's annual global threat assessment warned that Beijing is seeking to...
FOREIGN POLICY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

CIA steps up spying contest with China with new unit

The US Central Intelligence Agency announced Thursday a new China-focused unit that underscored its view of Beijing as the country’s toughest long-term adversary. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new China Mission Center will address the challenge China poses to all of the US spy agency’s mission areas.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

CIA forms new mission to address challenges from China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Central Intelligence Agency said on Thursday it has created a new group to focus solely on China and the national security challenges it poses, calling it the most important threat the United States faces. The China Mission Center was formed "to address the global...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Working Group#Associated Press#Ap#Chinese
The Associated Press

China vows to keep Taiwan out of Pacific Rim trade group

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing said Wednesday it will block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the island’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. The Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday said Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Cleveland.com

China’s rising greenhouse gas emissions pose a global threat

In 2019, China pumped out 27% of the world greenhouse gas emissions and it plans to increase emissions during the next nine years. According to the Economist magazine, the elephant in the room is China’s use of coal to produce electricity. Last year, China produced half the world’s coal-generated electricity....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy