Decreased COVID immunity from Pfizer vaccine confirmed in 2 studies; shot still prevents severe symptoms

On Sept. 24, officials finally recommended the use of COVID-19 booster shots to expand immunity against the virus for a few key groups. Health care officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions can get a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if they are at least six months past their second shot. Anyone ages 18 to 64 who work in environments that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19, like first responders or essential workers, are also included.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO