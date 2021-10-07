CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Teases Robert Pattinson's "Badass" Dark Knight And Dynamic With Jim Gordon

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

It's been a busy year for Jeffrey Wright. What If...? just wrapped up on Disney+, and the actor has just finished doing the rounds to promote No Time to Die. We're bound to see more of his take on Detective Jim Gordon in The Batman when that new trailer is released during DC FanDome next weekend, and the actor recently spoke about his role and working with Robert Pattinson.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Thriller Is Now the #1 Movie on Netflix

Before Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie, The Guilty, was even released, we were already hyped for the chance to watch 90 minutes of the Love & Other Drugs heartthrob in a tense thriller. And it seems we weren't the only ones who were excited, because a week after its release, the drama has become the #1 film on Netflix.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Robert Pattinson teases more surprises to come at the DC FanDome

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is without doubt one of the most anticipated films of the yr and can characteristic Robert Pattinson taking up the position of The Dark Knight. The first trailer of the film was launched a yr again and since then followers have been eagerly ready for any updates in regards to the newest reimagining of the enduring superhero. The film’s lead, Robert Pattinson on the purple carpet of Academy Museum’s premiere occasion, teased followers about what to anticipate within the upcoming DC FanDome and mentioned that they might get to see some enjoyable issues finished by him and Zoë Kravitz who performs the position of Catwoman.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Robert Pattinson to Co-Host Go Campaign’s 15th Anniversary Go Gala

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor will co-host Go Campaign’s 15th anniversary virtual Go Gala on Oct. 23. The Go Campaign is a non-profit focused on helping vulnerable children around the world by way of awareness and funding. As global ambassadors for the nonprofit, Pattinson, Collins and McGregor co-hosted...
ADVOCACY
Cinema Blend

Sounds Like The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Has Some Killer Scenes With Zoë Kravitz

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for a decade, but there are a few heroes that continue to stand out as fan favorites. That’s certainly the case with Batman, and we’ll be getting a new big screen version of the character in Matt Reeves’ aptly titled movie The Batman. And it sounds like Robert Pattinson has some killer scenes with Zoë Kravitz in the mysterious project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
John Turturro
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
epicstream.com

The Batman: Robert Pattinson Shares First Reaction on the Film

Fans have been excited about the upcoming film The Batman as it will feature a new different take on the Caped Crusader. Everything that we saw in the trailer and the photos that were released look promising. There's no doubt that it is one of the most eagerly awaited films next year.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Andy Serkis Talks Why He Wanted To Play Alfred In Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis revealed why he wanted to play Alfred in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson. Andy Serkis is as prolific as actors can be these days, having worked on The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, King Kong, Planet of the Apes, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe among others. Soon, audiences will get a chance to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which he directed, and in a few months, he will be the latest actor to portray Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Disney
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Tanner Buchanan Interested to Play Robin Alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

Cobra Kai has become one of the most popular shows right now and, as a result, its younger cast members have become involved in high-profile projects outside the series. Most notably, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, is set to star as DC hero Blue Beetle in an HBO Max film. But it turns out, his co-star is also eyeing to play another DC character in a movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Lego Set Shows Batcave Battle With The Riddler

We’re getting new insights into possible plot points of Matt Reeve’s upcoming take on the caped crusader with the release of a new The Batman Lego set. Featured in the collection is the Dark Knight’s Batcave, which, unlike previous movie installments, appears to be located beneath the Gotham City railway station rather than in the bowels of Wayne Manor. This is indicated to us from the “Wayne Terminus” sticker featured in the set.
LIFESTYLE
epicstream.com

The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Says He's Still in Disbelief Over Playing Batman

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We've had some pretty controversial live-action Batman castings in the past but I don't think anything can top the backlash Robert Pattinson received when it was officially announced that he'll be taking over for Ben Affleck who "retired" the mantle back in 2019. Now, despite all the negative responses Pattinson initially experienced, the fandom is showing him a lot of love as of late and it looks like people are now warming up to him as the Dark Knight thanks to the first official trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman which premiered at last year's DC FanDome.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reveals The Pros And Cons Of Acting In The Batman Suit

Advances in technology mean that superhero costumes can now be created entirely through CGI, meaning that actors in big budget comic book adaptations often have the opportunity to wear nothing more than a motion capture leotard that the effects team will turn into an armored outfit of some description in post-production.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Jeffrey Wright: ‘There’s a relentless, grotesque debasement of language in the US’

With his soulful gravitas, rich vocal tones and understated cool, Jeffrey Wright is one of those actors who brings dramatic heft to anything in which he appears. Which, these days, is an awful lot. He broke through on the New York stage, winning a Tony award for 1994’s Angels in America, then on screen with his portrayal of Jean-Michel Basquiat in Julian Schnabel’s 1996 biopic, and he has not stopped since. As well as voicing Marvel’s animated series What If…? he will be seen in the coming months as James Bond’s CIA buddy Felix Leiter in No Time to Die; in a new series of Westworld, and as James Gordon to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Meanwhile, Wright has joined the Wes Anderson Extended Universe with The French Dispatch, a characteristically intricate hymn to New Yorker-style journalism. As we speak, Wright is in Spain working on Anderson’s next movie. “I feel I’m part of the travelling troupe now,” he says over Zoom, at the end of a day’s shooting.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Takes on Catwoman In New DC FanDome Teaser

Robert Pattinson’s Batman Takes on Catwoman In New DC FanDome Teaser. Later this month, DC will hold another edition of its online convention, DC FanDome. The event will offer fans a plethora of news from the upcoming projects at DC. Now, DC has released a new teaser for the big event.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy