THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Teases Robert Pattinson's "Badass" Dark Knight And Dynamic With Jim Gordon
It's been a busy year for Jeffrey Wright. What If...? just wrapped up on Disney+, and the actor has just finished doing the rounds to promote No Time to Die. We're bound to see more of his take on Detective Jim Gordon in The Batman when that new trailer is released during DC FanDome next weekend, and the actor recently spoke about his role and working with Robert Pattinson.www.comicbookmovie.com
