Mikaela Reid Perks have been revealed for the Dead by Daylight PTB. The newest survivor arrived on Sept. 28 and revealed a whole new type of totem: Boon Totem. As described in the developer update, "Survivors will be able to bless a totem to change it into a Boon Totem and these blessings are designed to offer comfort to the Survivor Team, a small safe haven. However, unlike a Hex Totem, the Killer can also quickly interact with the created Boon Totem to completely remove the associated blessing, once again turning it into a dull totem, they will also be able to hear the Boon Totem when in its range. Each Survivor can only have one Boon Totem active at a time. This Boon Totem will combine the effects of all of their equipped Boon perks."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO