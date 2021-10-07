CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

Cover picture for the articleVIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Affordable 4K spatial AI computer vision kit raises over $700,000 via Kickstarter

Developers searching for an affordable 4K computer vision spatial artificial intelligence kit may be interested in the Oak D Lite OpenCV AI Kit which has raised over $700,000 thanks to nearly 7,000 backers via Kickstarter. Now in its final week of funding the system can be easily setup on your Raspberry Pi, Apple Mac, Windows or Linux PC. “3D object detection is what humans do. We know where objects are – and where they are in physical space. It’s why we can pick up a coffee cup, or catch a ball.”
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft transforms Windows Subsystem for Linux into Windows 11 app

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): American tech conglomerate Microsoft has transformed the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) into an app that people can simply download and install from the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. According to The Verge, a preview version of the app is available right now; allowing Windows...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

CyBall x YGG: CyBall Announces Strategic Partnership with Yield Guild Games

CyBall and YGG are partnering up to onboard at least 1,000 CyBall scholars. Gabby Dizon - YGG's Co-founder, will be an advisor to CyBall. Join the Genesis CyBloc NFTs whitelist raffle to celebrate our partnership. CyBall x YGG: CyBall Announces Strategic Partnership with Yield Guild Games. The CyBall team is...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mega-projects, world-leading developments build transportation strength

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over the past decades, mega-projects built across China and world-leading developments have propelled the country's drive to strengthen its transportation network and key infrastructure for the economy. The world's second-largest economy has its backbone on an "enormous, interconnected and comprehensive transportation system," according to Minister...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

CBA to detect abusive behaviour via AI

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has decided to implement AI technology and machine learning techniques to detect abusive behaviour in transaction descriptions within the CommBank App and Netbank, according to Mirage. The new model was developed in the CBA AI Labs, and for the first time allows the Bank to proactively identify...
TECHNOLOGY

