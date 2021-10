The last 16 months have led to some serious emotional, psychological, and physical COVID burnout. The opportunity to hug loved ones, attend graduation, or even give birth with a partner in the room was swapped with having to balance work, family, and everything else life threw at us. Everything has felt totally out of our control, and more than once, a lot of us have struggled to make it through the day. A study from Frontiers defines collective trauma as "a cataclysmic event that shatters the basic fabric of society." We know how hard it's been to process everything that's happened in the last year and a half. That's why we spoke with trauma expert and psychologist Dr. Karol Darsa about how to address burnout, and heard from three women who have experienced it over the past year.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO