Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Japan's northwestern Chiba prefecture

A geomagnetic storm triggered by a flare of solar energy hit Earth on Monday, making the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, light up the sky at lower latitudes than usual. More people will be able to see the dazzling display, with auroras visible in Scotland and the north of England and as far south as New York, Wisconsin and Washington states, according to United States and United Kingdom authorities.

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO