Carbondale, IL

What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have authorized COVID-19 booster shots for certain Pfizer recipients. But what exactly does that mean for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine? Side Effects Public Media reporter Steph Whiteside spoke with Bart Hagston, the administrator of the health department in Jackson County, Illinois, to get answers to some frequently asked questions.

