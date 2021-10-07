drubeHome moves across the street

WHEATLAND – drubeHome has made a move that spanned approximately 100 feet, but in the process, have added years and miles to their amazing journey. drubeHome, owned by Thane (56) and Keri Ashenhurst (51), has been the twin hardware/home store giant in Wheatland for years. They have recently purchased the former Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Wheatland and have hit the ground running as they are getting things organized in the new building and transforming it from a bank to a type of general store.