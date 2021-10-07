CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

VIA Removes Barriers to AI for Power Providers with Global Launch of VIA Insights Market

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIA introduces new solution at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland. SOMERVILLE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VIA, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) for data privacy, integration, and analysis, today announced the global launch of VIA Insights Market™. VIA Insights Market enables power providers to test and acquire AI and other analytical services faster and more securely than any other alternative. The market, which debuted internationally at Energy Data Hackdays in Brugg, Switzerland in September, brings AI models to previously trapped data to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Unique One Network Brings Its NFT Galaxy to Octopus Network

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Octopus Network is excited to announce the Appchain candidacy of the Unique One Network NFT Galaxy to the Octopus Network Ecosystem. Unlike other emerging Substrate-based NFT blockchain protocols, Unique One Network has already built successful marketplaces in several niches across Ethereum,...
INTERNET
dallassun.com

Mostexpensive Platform Set to Launch on WOW Summit on October 14

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The world's first hybrid NFT (NFTH) platform Mostexpensive will be launched at World of Web3 Summit (https://wowsummit.net/), the largest NFT and crypto market event in the MENA region, on October 14 at 10 AM (GMT+4). The official launch of the platform...
TENNIS
dallassun.com

Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and Communications Marketing Firm SRAX, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Tribal Rides International, Inc. ('Tribal Rides' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:XNDA) a California based software company, announces that it has engaged investor relations and communications marketing firm SRAX, Inc. ('SRAX') (SRAX) to expose and market the Company, to our emerging cloud-based software platform integrating comprehensive social networks and mobile apps. Our planned E-commerce site will enable users to create and manage their own highly personalized transportation experience; to form and/or join groups; collaborate on cost-saving strategies; find, schedule, obtain transportation services from within the groups in which they belong, and easily and securely conduct financial transactions.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
dallassun.com

Introducing AUFLA: India's Firstborn Smart Electric Cooker

Pune, Maharashtra [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): AUFLA paraphrases traditional cooking methods, making the procedures simple while bringing out the finest flavours with a touch of automation. This knowledge-intensive start-up from Pune brings you a range of appliances that will enhance your interest in cooking, may you be professional or an amateur. The joy of cooking lies in the flavours achieved, and AUFLA is here for exactly that.
ELECTRONICS
dallassun.com

Best Agrolife Ltd. ranked 15th among top Agrochemical companies in India

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Limited, a leading agrochemical company headquartered in Delhi and one of India's largest manufacturers of agro-inputs has been ranked 15th among top 20 Agrochemical companies in India. The ranking has been released by AgroPages which is a prominent online media platform...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Microsoft transforms Windows Subsystem for Linux into Windows 11 app

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): American tech conglomerate Microsoft has transformed the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) into an app that people can simply download and install from the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. According to The Verge, a preview version of the app is available right now; allowing Windows...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Energy Industry#Ai#Energy Data Hackdays#Ma Accesswire#Via Insights Market#Gdpr#Ccpa
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Competitive Intelligence Tools Market to Develop Fundamentally; Growing Popularity of AI-powered Competitive Tools to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the Market : Alphabet Inc., Crunchbase, SEMrush, Owler, Alexa Internet, Inc., Comintelli, Talkwalker (Luxembourg), SpyFu, Crayon, NetBase Quid, Slintel Inc., Consensus Point, Evalueserve. The global competitive intelligence tools market size is expected to reach USD 82.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
thepaypers.com

CBA to detect abusive behaviour via AI

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has decided to implement AI technology and machine learning techniques to detect abusive behaviour in transaction descriptions within the CommBank App and Netbank, according to Mirage. The new model was developed in the CBA AI Labs, and for the first time allows the Bank to proactively identify...
TECHNOLOGY
the university of hawai'i system

Global ‘inspirational’ esports leader provides industry insight

A global leader in the skyrocketing esports industry shared his wealth of knowledge with University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students. Joe Marsh, CEO of T1 Entertainment & Sports in South Korea, spoke virtually to more than 30 students in the esports and society course (COM 369) in the School of Communications on October 4.
HONOLULU, HI
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
Zacks.com

Visa (V) Expands Into BNPL Market Via Partnerships in Australia

V - Free Report) has announced the extension of its Visa Installments in Australia. This will be possible through its partnership with ANZ, one of the country’s largest financial institutions, and the merchant payment provider Quest. This alliance will allow Visa to expand its buy now pay later (BNPL) solutions...
WORLD
Benzinga

Broadband Provider Starry To List Via SPAC Merger With FirstMark Horizon

Broadband internet service provider Starry Inc aims for a public listing via the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FMAC). Boston's Starry and the venture capital firm FirstMark backed SPAC would have a combined value of over $1.66 billion, Bloomberg reports. The transaction implies...
BUSINESS
aibusiness.com

UN launches AI for Road Safety global initiative

The agency wants to improve post-crash responses and enhance road infrastructure. The United Nations has launched a new initiative that looks to advocate for AI as a method of improving road safety. The AI for Road Safety initiative brings together the UN secretary general's special envoy for road safety, the...
WORLD
martechseries.com

6sense Acquires Slintel to Provide the Most Comprehensive B2B Buyer Intelligence and AI-Powered Insights Available on the Market

Combined solution enables more relevant, personalized, and timely account-based campaigns and outreach while furthering 6sense’s RevTech Revolution promise. 6sense, the market leading account engagement platform, today announced the acquisition of Slintel, the leading provider of business-driven technographic data, buyer and market insights, and modern business contact data. Following the company’s recent acquisition of Fortella and 114% year-over-year revenue growth, the acquisition of Slintel reaffirms 6sense’s commitment to leading the RevTech RevolutionTM by providing the foundational data sales and marketing teams need to achieve predictable revenue growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy