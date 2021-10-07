“National Park Service seeks public comment on plan to reduce deer populations in DC and Maryland parks”
“To protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, the National Park Service (NPS) proposes to reduce overabundant deer populations in several national parks in DC and Maryland. Using feedback and ideas from the previous public engagement period, the NPS has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) for National Capital Parks – East, which includes Anacostia Park, Greenbelt Park, Fort Washington Park and other parks. We encourage the public to review the EA and provide comments on it through Nov. 8, 2021.www.popville.com
Comments / 1