Few issues have dominated the US news as much over the past couple of weeks as the death of Gabby Petito, a social media star and self-described “van life girl” who had been traveling the country with her fiance Brian Laundrie. Petito disappeared in early September and her body was found a couple of weeks later in a national park in Wyoming. Not long after, Laundrie himself went missing – and despite claimed sightings in his family’s state, the surrounding areas and even Canada, he has not been found. The police are referring to him as a person of interest in Petito’s death.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO