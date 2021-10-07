2021 Best Firms for Women: Mastering the new balancing act
Flexibility in (and outside) the workplace has become a baseline expectation for many employees since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2021 Best Firms for Women had already been providing an adaptable environment appealing to all staff, but especially their female professionals, for years. The No. 1 Best Firm for Women, Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Tonneson + Co., for example, instituted a reduced-hours option back in the 1980s, according to president and CEO Rick Mastrocola. It was initially tailored to primary care providers, who were historically women.www.accountingtoday.com
