Syracuse alum Riley Christian makes ‘Bachelor’ history, details life after ‘Paradise’

By Geoff Herbert, syracuse.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Syracuse University alumnus Riley Christian made “Bachelor Nation” history this week. Riley proposed to Maurissa Gunn on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” becoming the first Black couple to get engaged on any show in “The Bachelor” TV franchise. ET reports the pair didn’t know they were making history until they learned about it on social media afterwards and shared fan tweets celebrating the milestone on Instagram.

