Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzania's Abdulrazak Gurnah

By Tom Masters, dpa
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM — The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded this year to Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee," the Swedish Academy announced on Thursday. Gurnah was born on the island of Zanzibar in 1948,...

