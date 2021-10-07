Giants announce retail collab with Latino-owned luxury streetwear brand Agni Atelier
Introducing "Los Giants" And "Made In NY" Limited-edition Collection. Agni Atelier isn't a brand that will just slap a graphic on anything. Neither are the Giants. Although licensing is typically reserved for retail Goliaths, the NFL created the Local Designer Collaboration Program to give the Davids of the industry an opportunity to create products featuring the marks and logos of its clubs. Or in the Giants' case, it's the Ariels and Jorges.www.giants.com
