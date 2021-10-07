CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cardano was trading at $2.3535 by 05:01 (09:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $75.0445B, or 3.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....

IBTimes

US Stocks Climb As Trading Starts On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Wednesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 4.26 to 34,382.60 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 12.99 to 4,363.85. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 61.30 to 14,525.12.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cup & Handle Breakout In Nifty, Is It Bullish?

Friends, our market has shown good recovery in the last week and the reason was the American market recovery. The American market i.e. Dow Jones is trading in a range from the last 2-3 months and changing trends in a week or two weeks. However, on a daily chart, it has completed Double Bottom and now needs breakout for more up moves towards lifetime high. It will be sentimentally good for our market. Let's focus on our market’s strength.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Siacoin Price Looking Bullish For Another Lap of Bullish Move

Siacoin price at the monthly chart is trading on the bullish note while still placed above its all moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. Over the medium to long-term chart, the coin has not given any significant move and seems to be trading sideways over the last few months.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin is bullish 10/11/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far. The decent break below $59,740-685 brought in $30,885 of pressure. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD.
MARKETS
Cardano
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long Term Returns October 2021 Week 2

The crypto market is picking up where it left off in May with premier digital assets retesting the $55,000 mark earlier on in the week. At press time, the nascent industry is up 0.47% with total value locked (TVL) standing at $2.31 trillion. Following this significant rally, several investors are searching for the best cryptocurrency to buy for long-term returns. This article explores some of the best crypto assets for growth potential.
STOCKS
investing.com

Cardano Looks Poised To Break Out, $2.80 In Target

Cardano could be ready to rally after enduring a month-long consolidation period. Cardano has risen by more than 10% in the last few hours to reach a high of $2.38. Ardana's partnership with Elrond could have contributed to the spike in upward pressure. If buy orders continue to pile up,...
STOCKS
investing.com

EUR/GBP: A Bullish Move In The Offing

EUR/GBP currently sits on the price, which could pose strong support and prevent the price from falling further down. It is on the round number 0.8500, which is a psychological level. The bullish Cypher Pattern has formed with the D point right on the support level, which signals the price...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

It's a fact that Cardano's projects lack fundamental value. However, competitors like Ethereum have shown that it takes only a short time for emerging cryptos to play catch-up. Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO:ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin’s technical bias flips bullish as price climbs above descending trendline

Bitcoin ran through key technical resistance levels on Wednesday, strengthening a bullish bias, and extended gains Thursday. The cryptocurrency jumped above $55,000 yesterday, breaching the downtrend line connecting the April high of $64,801 and September highs near $52,000. Buyers also flipped the horizontal resistance at $53,000 into support, having taken...
MARKETS
Street.Com

It's Time to Be More Bullish

The market has undergone a change in character that started on Wednesday morning. The trading action has shifted, and sentiment has improved. That doesn't mean that stocks are going to go straight up from this point, but it does create the conditions where we can be more comfortable about putting cash to work.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Cardano breaks through resistance, signals 20% advance

Cardano price action is attempting to push above the monthly pivot. The 55-day SMA is keeping bulls' price action in ADA capped. With a clear bounce off the red descending trend line, bulls have plenty of volume to break the 55-day SMA, paving the way for $2.90. Cardano (ADA) price...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is Cardano Really Undervalued

Greyscale investment fund declared Cardano to be an undervalued digital asset. The project recently announced a partnership with Chainlink to speed up smart contract development. Greyscale added a 4.26% stake of ADA tokens to their large-cap fund. Crypto communities are the fuel that powers a project’s industry expansion. Strong communities...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Why a major price swing could be due for Cardano

Cardano investors might have been antagonized due to the lack of any major price swings especially during a risk on broader market. While the likes of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Ethereum clocked gains on the back of BTC’s resurgence, ADA floated between $2-$2.3 and showed no clear direction. However, a symmetrical triangle instigated chances of the next big move for ADA which could take place right before the weekend. At the time of writing, ADA traded at $2.11, down by 2.5% over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Bullish GBP/JPY as Rates in Focus: Q4 Top Trades

This is part of the DailyFX Q4 Top Trades series. For my Top Trade for this quarter, I went with bullish GBP/JPY, looking for rates to help the pair break out of a four-month pattern of digestion. If you’d like to see all of the Top Trades in this series,...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Cardano Price Consolidation Will Turn into Uptrend?

Cardano price at the monthly chart is trading near its short-term moving average of 20 and 50-Days lines, with a gradual decline in volume activity. The digital asset is comfortably trading above its major moving averages of 100 and 200-day lines, meanwhile struggling near its SMA of 20 and 50-DMA lines.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Fragile Sentiment Feeds Bullish Trade Speculation

The USD/INR surpassed early August highs early today as bullish momentum has seen additional fuel thrown into a speculative fire. Risk sentiment is fragile in the global financial markets and Forex has continued to see rather volatile conditions flourish with a stronger USD at least in the short term creating a whirlwind of fast results. As of this writing, the USD/INR is near the 74.4500 mark and a high of nearly 74.6500 was demonstrated early.
MARKETS

