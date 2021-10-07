Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far. The decent break below $59,740-685 brought in $30,885 of pressure. The maintained gap lower on 4/19 left the short-term bearish reversal above warned about. We have attained $28,310. The decent trade below $58,080 (-10 per/hour) has brought in $29,270 of renewed pressure. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are ON HOLD.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO