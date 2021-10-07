Olympia Symphony Returns to The Washington Center for the Performing Arts
After 20 months away from the live concert stage, the Olympia Symphony Orchestra returns to the Washington Center for the Performing Arts on October 10 for an effervescent program designed to lift spirits and welcome the community home. After a “pandemic pause” filled with virtual concerts, creative innovations, and outdoor performances, the musicians are eager to perform on stage, live, for an audience again.www.thurstontalk.com
