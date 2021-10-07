With Holly Holm out, Aspen Ladd steps in to face Norma Dumont in UFC Vegas 40 main event
An injury to former UFC champion Holly Holm has led to a switch to next weekend’s main event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a knee injury has knocked Holm out of her featherweight bout with Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40 on Oct. 16 and that Aspen Ladd will step in as a replacement. The 145-pound matchup will still serve as the event’s headliner. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was first to report Holm’s scratch, while ESPN was first to report the new booking.www.mmafighting.com
