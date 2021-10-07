Flood Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 05:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cullman The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Cullman County in north central Alabama * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 857 AM CDT, Three to eight inches of rainfall fell overnight and runoff from this has produced some lingering flooding issues and damage to some bridges in northeastern Cullman county. Therefore, flooding issues will remain possible through 11 AM CDT. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Pond, Baileyton and Joppa.