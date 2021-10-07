Pokémon Unite: How to use a controller on iPhone and iPad
Play your battle arena sessions much more comfortably. It took a few months after the initial Nintendo Switch release, but Pokémon Unite has finally come to iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. This is a highly competitive game, so it makes sense that you'd want to give yourself an edge. Generally speaking, the best iPhone game controller usually gives you better, well, control and can make playing for long stretches easier on mobile. That's why it's so upsetting that the game currently does not offer controller support.www.imore.com
Comments / 0