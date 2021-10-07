How to Send Serverless Emails With Node.js

Many of us use our email addresses for business purposes these days. If you do that frequently, chances are you have tons of emails piled up in your inbox, presuming you don’t delete / archive them frequently. Filtering through them is not always an easy thing. Well, what if you need to find a specific email, and you know who sent it, but you don’t remember when. You can always check out email from that specific sender, and see what’s up. In this article, we’ll show you how to filter emails by sender in Gmail. We’ll do that for both the desktop Gmail client (in the browser), and the mobile app. Let’s kick things off with desktop, shall we.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO