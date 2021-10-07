How to Send Serverless Emails With Node.js
This sponsored post features a product relevant to our readers while meeting our editorial guidelines for being objective and educational. If you are running a Jamstack architecture, sometimes you will require additional functionality like sending transactional emails to your users. Sending emails requires a server, so you can make a simple serverless service with an endpoint that takes a few fields and sends off an email. It’s an excellent alternative that doesn't require the maintenance of a server.webdesign.tutsplus.com
