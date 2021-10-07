FAITH BRIEFS

Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church will celebrate morning prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, led by Nancy Gibbs. Join us for refreshments and fellowship following the service. The church is located at 212 Court Ave. in Park Rapids and is handicap accessible. Look for the red doors. The church office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. Trinity Church is a unique partnership recognized by the Episcopal Diocese of Minnesota and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Call 732-4393 or visit www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.