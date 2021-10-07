Pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes and more: Hunsader’s celebrates 30th annual festival
The month of October doesn’t just bring the return of the Downtown Bradenton Public Market. It also sees an annual festival tradition back in the county. Hunsader’s Farms is holding its 30th annual Pumpkin Festival for the last three weekends of October. Starting Oct. 16, the festival will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31 and have a variety of entertainment and vendors.www.bradenton.com
