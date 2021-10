A new survey, carried out by Engine’s Caravan, at the behest of MINI USA, claims that more than half of the Americans questioned think that internal combustion engine (ICE) cars will be overtaken in terms of popularity in 15 years. This shows not only that there’s huge interest in electric cars but also how the American customers see the future. Furthermore, about 80 percent of the respondents would definitely consider an electric car as their first or secondary vehicle.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO