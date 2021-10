Just last week Ken Block confirmed a new partnership with Audi, to "develop innovative projects and push the boundaries of electric mobility" according to the man himself; now we've learnt what they'll actually do together. And it's the obvious one first: for Block's 11th Gymkhana film, a franchise that now stretches back to 2008, he'll use an adapted Audi E-Tron instead of the various ICE cars driven in the first 10 videos. 'Electrikhana', as Block has christened the 11th instalment, is coming next year.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO