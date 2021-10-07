WPIAL Sportsmen/PSN Week 4 Top Five Six Performers Of The Week

It’s time to reveal the WPIAL Sportsmen/PSN Top Six Performers for Week 4. Following the Friday and Saturday games, the crew at WPIAL Sportsmen evaluate all tape and come up with a list of players that they determine to be the weeks top performers. They want to be very clear that this isn’t a list of the top passers or rushers of the week, it’s a list of players that they deem to have turned in the best performances, taking in the various factors and opponents.