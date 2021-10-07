CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m Your Man’ Wonders About the Future of Technology (and Love)

By David Luhrssen
shepherdexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome first dates get off to an awkward start. In I’m Your Man’s opening scene, Tom is stiffly affable and Alma edgy-wary. He’s effusively poetic, and when she demands to know his favorite poet, he replies, “Rilke”—and recites verse. The spell never has time to take hold because Tom’s verbalization gets stuck in repeat. He’s an android, she’s human, and his microchip needs replacing. “It’s hard to program flirtation,” explains the representative of Tom’s manufacturer.

nbcpalmsprings.com

Manny the Movie Guy on “No Time to Die” & “I’m Your Man”

Daniel Craig returns for the last time as James Bond in “No Time to Die” and Dan Stevens stars as an android designed to make a scientist happy. So which one is my pick of the week? Take a look. For more on my “I’m Your Man” interview, click here.
MOVIES
