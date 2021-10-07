CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We'll Miss You': Merkel Gets Fond Farewell In Rome

By Alice RITCHIE, Alvise ARMELLINI
 5 days ago
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday as the pair, once hailed as Europe's power couple, held what is likely to be their last bilateral meeting in Rome. Merkel, who is bowing out after a historic 16 years in power, also made a...

