What a wasted opportunity 2021 is turning out to be for Jimbo Fisher
That second loss just hits differently in the SEC. Reality sinks in that in a league loaded with eager and often unrealistic expectations, an SEC title is essentially out of the question. The last time an SEC West team even reached Atlanta with 2 losses was 2007 LSU. That, of course, was the wildest season in college football history. It was also the last season that Alabama wasn’t a juggernaut under Nick Saban.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0