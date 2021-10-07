CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis man arrested, charged after an armed robbery

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0id6GV_0cK6AlRv00

Memphis, TN – According to the Memphis Police Department, the robbery occurred on Sunday.

It happened at the Dollar General on Third Street.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black mask, black T-shirt, and jeans.

His name is Malik Motley and he demanded money from the register while pointing a gun directly in the clerk’s face.

He then shot the clerk in the face and ran away.

The responding officers found the victim injured, but still alive.

Investigators checked the surveillance footage and knew who the suspect was.

He was later arrested and charged with especially aggravated robbery and attempted first degree murder.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigating Thursday morning officer involved shooting in Cleveland

TENNESSEE – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, this unfortunate incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. It happened in the 700 block of Springhill Drive Northeast in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Authorities say the 71-year-old suspect confronted the responding officers with...
CLEVELAND, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Man killed his brother because “he thought he was part of a government conspiracy that was poisoning people by administering vaccines for COVID-19”

According to the police officials, the 46-year-old suspect is now charged with killing his brother, his sister-in-law and his mother’s childhood friend last week. Prosecutors say the suspect killed his own brother, a pharmacist, because “he thought his brother was part of a government conspiracy that was poisoning people by administering vaccines for COVID-19.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Parents charged in death of 5-year-old adopted child, ‘The mother gave four different versions of what led to her daughter’s injuries’

According to the police officials, the 36-year-old adoptive mother is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, and two counts of obstructing an officer. Her 40-year-old husband was also charged with neglecting a child, chronically neglecting a child, and obstructing an officer. Prosecutors say the couple had been caring for the 5-year-old child since January and formally adopted her in July.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chattanooga Daily News

MNPD investigating two vehicle accident on I-65

Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this unfortunate accident occurred around 2:50 a.m. early Friday morning. Police say it happened in the southbound lanes on I-65, near Harding Place and Armory Drive. The first driver stalled in the middle on I-65 without the headlights on. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
16K+
Followers
750
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy