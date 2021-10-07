CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

One person dead following shooting on 11th Avenue South in Nashville

By Emma Mason
 5 days ago
Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred Monday night.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

Police say the 15-year-old victim was with other friends when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Please call the Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information about this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

