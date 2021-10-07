CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vera List Center’s Jane Lombard Prize Winner, Avni Sethi, Debuts Show at Aronson Galleries

Cover picture for the articleConflictorium, also known as the Museum of Conflict, is a uniquely interactive experience based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, where visitors engage with the very human nature of conflict, and learn how to both accept conflict in life and find new methods of dialogue in order to create progress on contentious issues. Rooted in the political dimensions of its immediate surroundings, Conflictorium uses lyrical triggers to recalibrate what has been frozen into silence, and it is through this sense of the political dimension of poetics, that it addresses the often unspeakable nature of trauma.

