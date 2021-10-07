CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals: maximize console gaming performance for less

By Aleksha McLoughlin
gamesradar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals offer something of a second chance to pick up one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less than they would otherwise retail for - which can be thousands of dollars in some cases. The higher price tags are indicative of the functionality of some flagship models which is needed to enjoy the technical advances that the current generation of consoles can offer: HDR and 120Hz refresh rate support being just the starting point.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Early Black Friday deal: LG C1 OLED TV is $700 off right now

Black Friday sales are fast approaching, meaning some of the biggest retailers are already putting their best tech products on ridiculous discounts ahead of the big day. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself an OLED TV on an epic deal, we've got you covered. Right now, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Tv Deals#Oled Tv#Hdr#Cyber Monday Ps5#Hdmi
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are absolutely worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! See all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals right here! Price: Click for Today's Deals Buy Now Amazon early Black Friday deals If you want to shop all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals this year, there’s one page you need to keep an eye on. That’s right, it’s Amazon’s epic deals page! There, you’ll...
INTERNET
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Restock news as Xbox boss claims console shortages will run into 2022

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock online. Production of Microsoft’s next-generation console has been slowed to a trickle by the ongoing shortage of microprocessors, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.Read more:Where to buy a PS5 in the UKBest games consoles 2021: How to chooseIs the Xbox Game Pass worth the money?Where to buy Xbox series X: Tracking major UK retailersCheck stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:Microsoft StoreBoxAmazonGameSmyths ToysCurrys PC WorldJohn Lewis & PartnersArgosAsdaAOShopToVeryBTEEEbuyerSimply Games
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta performance PS5 vs Xbox Series X and Series S

Gamers interested in learning more about the performance they can expect from playing Call of Duty Vanguard on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X and Series S consoles. As well as a look at the new features included in the game for latest generation consoles including 120Hz mode, boosted resolutions and a curious texture streaming mode. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a new 12 minute video providing a PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X and Series S showdown as well as performance and frame rates you can expect playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Monitor For Xbox Series X And PS5 In 2021

Gaming monitors are typically used in conjunction with PCs, but they can also be a great option for consoles. With the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there's increased interest around not only 4K TVs but also monitors that take full advantage of the increased power. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will work well on almost any quality screen, but you'll need a monitor with HDMI 2.1 to take full advantage of the consoles' capabilities and play games in 4K at 120fps. At the moment, there are no monitors on the market that boast HDMI 2.1 ports, but if you're not looking to take advantage of 4K and 120Hz at the same time, you can save some money on a more affordable monitor. Before we get into our recommendations, here's what you need to know about picking the best monitor for PS5 or Xbox Series X right now.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Best Xbox Series X and S Black Friday 2021 deals

The Xbox Series X and S consoles have been out for nearly a year now, and while it's been difficult to get hold of one, there's the possibility that there will be further opportunities to grab one around the time of Black Friday 2021. Succeeding the Xbox One, these two...
FIFA
windowscentral.com

How to buy Xbox Series X or PS5: 5 tips to get your console

Successfully getting your hands on an Xbox Series X or PS5 is incredibly difficult these days due to the rampant plague of scalpers and the global silicon shortage that isn't expected to improve until late 2022. Most consoles that come back in stock at official retailers sell out again in seconds, forcing people to go to eBay and buy at a ridiculous markup if they want to get their hands on a console quickly and reliably.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Why is it so hard to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Originally released near the end of 2020, the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are coming up on their one-year anniversaries. However, even after a year on the market, many gamers are still having trouble getting their hands on one of these machines. At the beginning of 2020,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy