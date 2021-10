If you're looking for a PS5 restock today, Target is widely expected to be the next store with consoles available. It's been 20 days since the last time Target has had a PS5 restock, and according to Youtuber Jake Randall the retailer has been keeping it's internal supply set aside until there was a healthy amount available instead of just offering the console piecemeal. Target has been one of the more proactive retailers in changing up the way it offers PS5 consoles when restocks have been available, attempting to mix it up between in-store pickup and online-only shipping over the last year. If this restock does happen today, it'll likely be around 2pm Eastern but keep your refresh fingers warm.

