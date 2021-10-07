CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomcat and TomEE Clustering Automation

Cover picture for the articleTomcat is an open-source web server and servlet container developed by the Apache Software Foundation, it was initially known as Jakarta Tomcat or Tomcat. If you have a website running on a production server with a Tomcat environment, your website might get thousands of web requests per minute. At this point, you most likely feel that the memory resources usage in one Tomcat JVM become overwhelmed. To prevent your server from going down or unresponsive, you can configure a Tomcat cluster by placing two or more Tomcat servers.

TrendHunter.com

Automated Deck Staining Devices

Designer Gal Frenkel has created a robotic device that maintains and keeps outdoor decks in good shape. Dubbed the RoboDeck, this device is currently competing in the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield competition that offers a 100,000 dollar prize to the winning design. RoboDeck is designed to be sold as a...
ELECTRONICS
gitconnected.com

Setting up Istio Service Mesh in Kubernetes Cluster

In this article, we will learn what is service mesh and why we need it also we will see how easy it is to step up istio service mesh in the Kubernetes cluster. We will also enable the addons like Jaeger, Prometheus, Grafana, and Kiali and will see how the communication between microservices takes place.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Configure PostgreSQL 14 on CentOS 8

Are you wondering how to install PostgreSQL 14 on CentOS 8, Rocky Linux 8 or RHEL 8 and its derivatives? This guide goes through the process of installing and configuring PostgreSQL 14. Enabling PostgreSQL 14 Repo on CentOS 8. Disabling modules for previous releases of PostgreSQL. Installing PostgreSQL in the...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

KeenWrite – Java-based Desktop Text Editor

KeenWrite is a Java-based desktop text editor with live preview, string interpolation, and formulas. A text editor is software used for editing plain text files. It has many different uses such as modifying system configuration files, writing programming language source code, jotting down thoughts, or even making a grocery list.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Delete Files and Directories in Linux from Command Line

One of the basic file system administration tasks in Linux involves creating, modifying, and deleting different types of files and directories. Knowing some basic tools and concepts for file deletion comes in handy and can save you time. In this guide you will learn several ways how to quickly and easily delete files and directories in Linux using the command line.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CSO

How to Automate Configuration Review

Configuration management can be challenging. IT teams can become overwhelmed by the need to address various standards, compliance requirements, and security options. As the popularity of remote work grows, so does the complexity of implementing secure configurations. Thankfully, there are consensus-developed security recommendations and tools available to help automate the process.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install AngularJS on AlmaLinux 8

AngularJS is a JavaScript-based open-source front-end web application framework primarily maintained by Google that assists with running single-page applications. It allows developers to use HTML as their template language and lets them create robust, interactive websites without having to reload the browser for every new page view. Here’s how to get it up and running and AlmaLinux 8.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Use Okteta for RAW Data Files in Linux

Not many Linux editors can match the processing power of Okteta in terms of handling the complexities of raw data files. Okteta meets its functional objectives through the implementation of simplified algorithmic raw data display mechanisms.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

AlmaLinux (CentOS Replacement) Becomes Membership-Centered

AlmaLinux, widely recognized as a CentOS replacement, has recently become a membership-centered project. With this move, CloudLinux keeps its promise to make AlmaLinux a community-owned open source project instead of its subsidiary.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Fwupd 1.7 Adds Support for Logitech Devices with the Unified Battery Feature, More

Fwupd 1.7 adds support for Logitech devices supporting the Unified Battery feature, implements an interactive request to restart some Logitech DFU devices, adds support for more Coreboot-powered StarBook laptops and PixArt devices, and introduces support for installing the LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) remote. This release also comes with FuCfuPayload...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

10 Best Games For Linux

I wrote a list of the best FPS games for Linux a few years ago. At the time, there were only a few games available that could compete with Windows games. But Linux gaming has come a long way since then. Read on to learn more about the best games for Linux on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
linuxtoday.com

Improving Test Coverage for Cameras in KernelCI

Put simply, libcamera is a library that handles acquiring, configuring and capturing frames from a camera. Camera pipelines have become increasingly complex, and traditionally this complexity has been exposed by the kernel through the V4L2 APIs, for applications to deal with directly. libcamera is the layer in-between V4L2 and the application so that camera handling can become simple. Here’s a look at recent work to improve testing in libcamera and automating it through KernelCI.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Find Files and Directories in Linux Like a Pro

There are times when you want to access a specific file but can’t find it on your Linux system. While there are many ways with which we can search and locate files and directories on Linux, the easiest and quickest is probably through the terminal. This guide will show you...
COMPUTERS

