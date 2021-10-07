AXOR Icons: Lasting Faucet Designs for All Expressions
We speak about design icons with reverence and awe for their talents and creations. But how does that shift when it comes to functional products of the same caliber? AXOR has been conceiving and manufacturing luxury objects for bathrooms and kitchens, and collaborating with world-renowned iconic designers since 1993. Among them you’ll find names such as Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio and Jean-Marie Massaud. They define a true icon as being timeless, but also placeless. Able to find itself at home in different spaces and worlds, taking on different personas while still remaining true to itself. These objects are distinct, forward-thinking and have a quality of excellence that can’t be overlooked – they’re AXOR Icons. Below we’re highlighting five collections that give architects, designers and the design-savvy the ability to give a space its own iconic personality.design-milk.com
Comments / 0