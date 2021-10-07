AXOR Icons: Lasting Faucet Designs for All Expressions

The Generative Desk is rather simple to look at. All you really see is a glass surface, 8 wooden columns, and four metal fixtures that bring the desk together. However, behind that simplicity is a fair bit of computational design that gives the desk its minimalist-yet-unique character, as well as its strength. The metal fixtures used to connect the wooden columns and support the glass panel were created using a process called generative design. Built by algorithms, the metal element’s organic design was arrived at by simply feeding inputs and information into the CAD software, and allowing it to create a form that was strong enough to take on high loads, while using as little material as possible. If the metallic fixtures look even remotely organic (like bones), it isn’t an accident… generative design relies on the same principles that guide natural evolution, by building something that is purely designed to be functional and durable.

