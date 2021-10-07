CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

AXOR Icons: Lasting Faucet Designs for All Expressions

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 5 days ago

We speak about design icons with reverence and awe for their talents and creations. But how does that shift when it comes to functional products of the same caliber? AXOR has been conceiving and manufacturing luxury objects for bathrooms and kitchens, and collaborating with world-renowned iconic designers since 1993. Among them you’ll find names such as Philippe Starck, Antonio Citterio and Jean-Marie Massaud. They define a true icon as being timeless, but also placeless. Able to find itself at home in different spaces and worlds, taking on different personas while still remaining true to itself. These objects are distinct, forward-thinking and have a quality of excellence that can’t be overlooked – they’re AXOR Icons. Below we’re highlighting five collections that give architects, designers and the design-savvy the ability to give a space its own iconic personality.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
Design Milk

A Modern Cabin in the Woods With a Compact Footprint

Ravi Handa Architect recently completely Chalet Pic-Bois, a modern cabin near Brome Lake in southern Quebec. Built within a clearing in the woods, the home manages a compact footprint in order to preserve nearby trees. The two-story design is clad in vertical white cedar planks with a gable roof that accentuates the narrow structure. The natural palette of the exterior continues inside creating a retreat that blends into its surrounding environment.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

10 best doormats: Indoor and outdoor designs made from jute, coir and more

Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Design Milk

Hightower Returns to NeoCon With a New, Award-Winning Showroom

If you’ve ever visited NeoCon in Chicago, you know the contract furnishings brand Hightower always has one of the best showrooms. NeoCon 2021 commenced earlier this week after more than a year break but not without noting Hightower’s newly redesigned showroom, which won multiple awards, including IIDA’s ‘Best Small Showroom’ and ‘Best of Competition’. To mark the trade show’s return, Hightower again partnered with interior designer Casey Keasler plus her team at Casework, to transform the 3,500-square-foot space to allow visitors to interact with the brand in new ways.
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

The Sound of Luxury: Inside Robb Report’s October Design Issue

Here’s a question I bet you’ve never been asked before: What does your favorite shirt sound like? Yes, “sound,” rather than “look” or “feel.” I suspect it barely registers, but I wonder if that will be the case for long—because sound is the latest battlefield upon which the fight for you, the seasoned luxury consumer, is taking place. Of all the senses we use to fully absorb the products and brands we consume, sound is probably the last you’d recognize as having an impact on how you’re evaluating an experience (with the exception of the soundtrack that accompanies your day...
APPAREL
worldarchitecture.org

Snøhetta designs new Opera House in Düsseldorf with a pair of iconic dancing towers

Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta has revealed design for a new opera house featuring a pair of iconic dancing towers in the heart of Düsseldorf city center, Germany. Dubbed Duett Düsseldorf, Snøhetta was commissioned by CENTRUM GROUP to propose a new opera house and cultural hub for the city. The new complex, offering a generous public roof garden, the building is aimed to be a world-class opera house by creating clear connections to the nearby Hofgarten park, the Rhein river and the popular Königsallee street.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faucets#Axor Icons#Axor Starck Organic
Gear Patrol

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in September 2021

As the year starts to wind down, brands are giving it their all to get new products out into the market before year's end. A couple big releases include iRobot's new Roomba model, a robot vacuum designed to navigate around your pet's poop (no, seriously), and Parachute's foray into the furniture category with some new bed frames. An odd release this month came from the deli to end all delis, Katz's in New York City, which turned an April Fool's Joke into a September release: gin-flavored pickles. Check our all of the best home and design releases of September here, and get ready for another month of cool new drops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

11 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
SHOPPING
Democrat-Herald

Plan ahead for a high-tech kitchen faucet

Q: Ed: I'm planning to install a high-tech kitchen faucet, but first I have a couple of questions. What are some of the cutting-edge features I can include with my new faucet? Also, how do you operate an electronic faucet during a power outage?. — Tony, Texas. A: Smart kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Design Milk

Live + Relax With the Architectural BEAM Outdoor Furniture Collection

Architectural with various planes and sizes of slats, the BEAM outdoor furniture collection is subtly graphic and full of style. Made from iroko wood, BEAM’s proportions are generous yet balanced, featuring a versatile selection of elegant pieces to create your dream oasis. Designed by Francesc Rifé for OISIDE, it’s an ideal furniture collection for enhancing any outdoor area you’d like to spend more time living and relaxing within. With plenty of attention to detail, BEAM’s slats have been carefully sized and arranged to add character and structural strength, as well as to showcase the natural finish of the iroko wood itself. All pieces of the BEAM collection can be customized, including fabric colors. OISIDE can also adapt and manufacture each piece according to your specific dimensions for a project or space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

Our Favorites From NeoCon 2021

We ventured to Chicago for our first trade show trip in a few years to check out NeoCon 2021, whose slogan this year is “Design Anew”. While the show was slightly quieter than previous years, there was still hustle and bustle amid the hallways, tons of business deals being discussed, and, of course, still elevator lines! Welcome back, NeoCon!
HOME & GARDEN
Design Milk

Wilkinson & Rivera Is Creating Classic Furniture With Extra Charm

Founded by the emerging British-American design duo of Grant Wilkinson and Teresa Rivera, Wilkinson & Rivera specialize in reimagined handmade wood furniture with a twist. Their contemporary signature collection takes classical forms that have become iconic and reworks them to include even more personality. Grant is the lead woodworker, while Teresa is a hound for inspiration, but all phases of design and production are spent in collaboration with one another. Each piece’s design relies on a mix of nostalgia and imagined visual reverberation, featuring hand-woven cane and locally sourced wood with an emphasis on the art and preservation of hand-craftsmanship. Between a home studio in East London and a shared workshop nearby, Wilkinson & Rivera make their love of designing furniture a reality that all of us can appreciate.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

The Future of Home Exhibition Showcases Scotland’s Design Culture

Fifteen Scotland-based designers and design studios revealed 40 new objects at The Future of Home exhibit at Local Heroes during the London Design Festival. Curated by Dr. Stacey Hunter, director of Local Heroes, each object was imagined as one that could live in a home to reflect the fluidity between workspace and living space. From furniture and lighting to textiles and collectible craft, the show conveys the curiosity and discovery that can be found in Scotland’s design culture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

New Frederik Roijé Candleholders Breathe Light Into Your Space

With Dutch Design Week kicking off on October 16th, it’s only right that we celebrate by welcoming newness from renowned Dutch designer and Design Milk favorite, Studio Frederik Roijé. Committed to driving innovation and creativity in modern design, Roijé pieces bring instant personality and an elevated playfulness to your space. Some Roijé favorites include his Paper Pet magazine holder and Dish of Desire Bird Feeder. Roijé continues to celebrate unique shapes and creativity with his latest additions to the Design Milk Shop, the Walk of Flame candelabra and Wall of Flame candleholders. Made of metal tubes bent into curved positions, the designer’s candleholders inject a sense of whimsy into a harsh, unwavering material and modernize a medieval accessory.
LIFESTYLE
Design Milk

The Totoro Furniture Collection Adds Whimsy + Magic Like Its Japanese Namesake

We all eventually grow out of the imaginary friends and characters that brought so much joy and magic into our lives when we were younger, but sometimes, we need them back. That was the thought designer Kateryna Sokolova had while designing the Totoro collection for Italian brand Driade. Named after the same Totoro from the film “My Neighbor Totoro” written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the collection consists of a fully upholstered chair, armchair and three-seater sofa, as well as three coffee tables, that are characterized by their soft rounded curves, whimsical silhouettes and elegant lines.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

3D-printed metal fixture uses computational generative design to give this desk its strength as well as an iconic character

The Generative Desk is rather simple to look at. All you really see is a glass surface, 8 wooden columns, and four metal fixtures that bring the desk together. However, behind that simplicity is a fair bit of computational design that gives the desk its minimalist-yet-unique character, as well as its strength. The metal fixtures used to connect the wooden columns and support the glass panel were created using a process called generative design. Built by algorithms, the metal element’s organic design was arrived at by simply feeding inputs and information into the CAD software, and allowing it to create a form that was strong enough to take on high loads, while using as little material as possible. If the metallic fixtures look even remotely organic (like bones), it isn’t an accident… generative design relies on the same principles that guide natural evolution, by building something that is purely designed to be functional and durable.
HOME & GARDEN
hiconsumption.com

Reebok Honors Design Icons with the First-Ever Official Eames Sneakers

In the fields of architecture and furniture design, few names carry as much weight as Eames. Husband and wife designer duo Charles and Ray Eames were giants of the mid-century modern era, with iconic designs such as the Eames Lounge Chair, the Eames Molded Fiberglass Chairs, and Case Study House 8, better known as the Eames House. Now, the pair’s design legacy is migrating to the world of fashion, as Reebok has teamed up with Eames Office for the first official Eames sneaker.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy