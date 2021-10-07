Easy Crepe Paper Treat Bags

Easy to assemble and customize in any color, this crepe paper treat bag is a simple project that's easy and affordable to create in multiples. The fold at the bottom of the bag can be tricky to understand at first but is actually very easy once you try it with paper in hand. After securing all the folds with glue, you'll have a festive bag ready to be filled with caramel candies, tied with a ribbon and delivered. (If you like, add a hand-stamped tag too!)