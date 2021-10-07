Man taken into custody following stabbing that leaves one hospitalized in Vinton County

Deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday took a man into custody after responding to a report of a stabbing at Turner Road. The victim was found with several lacerations in the neck area. The suspect, Cody Napper, 33, of Hamden, was found at the residence and was taken into custody without incident, a press release said. The victim was taken to the hospital by med flight, and Napper was transported to SEORJ. A bond hearing is expected to be scheduled this week.