Architectural with various planes and sizes of slats, the BEAM outdoor furniture collection is subtly graphic and full of style. Made from iroko wood, BEAM’s proportions are generous yet balanced, featuring a versatile selection of elegant pieces to create your dream oasis. Designed by Francesc Rifé for OISIDE, it’s an ideal furniture collection for enhancing any outdoor area you’d like to spend more time living and relaxing within. With plenty of attention to detail, BEAM’s slats have been carefully sized and arranged to add character and structural strength, as well as to showcase the natural finish of the iroko wood itself. All pieces of the BEAM collection can be customized, including fabric colors. OISIDE can also adapt and manufacture each piece according to your specific dimensions for a project or space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO