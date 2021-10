With Carolina’s game against Miami looking like a hinge game for the season, the InsideCarolina.com On The Beat Live! Crew of host Tommy Ashley, Gregory Hall, Jason Staples and Taylor Vippolis take on the questions of the day surrounding Mack Brown’s program. Can the Tar Heels be fixed? Can the light switch flip and the team turn things around as the season passes the midway point this weekend against the Hurricanes? Your questions taken and answered on this edition!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO