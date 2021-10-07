Study: Who Are the 16 Million Americans Who Learned to Play Guitar in the Last Two Years?
The pandemic has given us all a little more time at home and many Americans, approximately 16 million Americans according to a new study conducted by Fender, have used some of that time to pick up and finally learn to play the guitar. But who are these new players and where are the going to learn how to play? The guitar company has now shared some data to better pinpoint who the fresh crop of guitar players are.kingfm.com
