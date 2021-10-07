CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Who Are the 16 Million Americans Who Learned to Play Guitar in the Last Two Years?

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
The pandemic has given us all a little more time at home and many Americans, approximately 16 million Americans according to a new study conducted by Fender, have used some of that time to pick up and finally learn to play the guitar. But who are these new players and where are the going to learn how to play? The guitar company has now shared some data to better pinpoint who the fresh crop of guitar players are.

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

