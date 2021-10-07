UA Little Rock to Host ArtWorks Virtual Presentation with Delita Martin on Oct. 14
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is hosting an ArtWorks virtual presentation with artist Delita Martin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Martin, an artist based in Huffman, Texas, received a BFA in drawing from Texas Southern University and a MFA in printmaking from Purdue University. Formerly a member of the fine arts faculty at UA Little Rock, Martin works as a full-time artist in her studio, Black Box Press.ualr.edu
