Giants vs. Cowboys: What to expect when Dallas has the ball

What, I had an itch I had to scratch. Don't judge me haha. As I was watching the Dallas game a post from fellow bbver ClayfromBrklyn came to my mind. Not the one from yesterday about keys to an upset, one where he stated that it might be time to seriously think about giving Gettleman the axe. I still think that Mara would present it as a retirement because Gettleman did bring him Barkley and Jones which are currently the faces of his franchise. However, Clay’s reasoning was not draft picks rather Getty’s pro player personnel moves. Yesterday two huge glaring mistakes from this offseason showed up all over the field yesterday to me. I will roll them into one issue. Getty and the Giants let Dalvin Tomlinson walk while signing an injured Rudolph to an oversized deal. If the Giants could afford to sign an injured aging, average at best TE, they could have massaged the CAP a little more and gotten themselves Dalvin instead of Rudolph. Golladay and Adoree Jackson have not played up to their contract early on either, but both are at least young players who you would hope to ascend. Plus, both likely had a few other suiters which helps to drive up cost. Nobody was going to pay Rudolph what the Giants did, and if they were you let them make that mistake. The Giants essentially traded Tomlinson for Rudolph this offseason. Clearly, it was not a clear trade as in the Giants sent Tomlinson to the Vikes for Rudolph, but from a CAP standpoint it can be viewed that way. I am aware that Tomlinson signed for more than Rudolph, but as the Giants proved with the Adoree and Kenny G contracts, you can always massage the numbers. Rudolph has been as advertised to me. Overpriced meh player while the Giants run defense has fallen off the face of the planet in Tomlinson’s absence. Now Tomlinson could have been unwilling to sign back with the Giants, but in these situations, it is typically the money that talks. So, I am going to assume that Getty didn’t try to match and make the deal work when he saw what Minnesota was going to pay per year. He missed that evaluation. He paid Rudolph when he shouldn’t have. Missed evaluation. Golladay and Adoree need to play better to justify their signings. One year after appearing to nail FA with the Martinez and Bradberry signings (now injured and playing subpar, resepectfully) he may be looking at 3 swings and misses at the FA this year. He was brought in to clean up the lines, and he did a decent job on the defensive side minus not re-signing Tomlinson. He, however, has failed at building a NFL caliber o-line unit, and 4 years in to this thing that is on his shoulders. Thomas looks good, but you need 5 players on the line, every play. Getting 1 of the 5 in four years with a bunch of failures along the way is recipe for getting fired as a GM. Getty is out, and so to I think is Jason Garrett. You can’t blame him for all the offenses problems, but I don’t think Mara will settle for just letting Getty retire be his only offseason change. Patrick Graham is one year removed from being a hot HC name so despite the fall off by the defense this year I think he will get another year. The offense has looked behind the rest of the league prior to Garrett getting here, but he has not really done anything to get them over the hump in 2 years, so he gets the axe as well.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO