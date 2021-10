The DC City Council on Tuesday passed a National Nurses United-backed resolution in support of Medicare for All. “Nurses have long been at the forefront of the push for health care as a human right, and we are so proud to have stood strong with our allies to get this D.C. Council Medicare for All resolution across the finish line,” said Stephanie Sims, RN, a member of National Nurses United and resident of Ward 8. “COVID-19 has driven home the massive shortcomings of our fragmented, profit-based health care system and highlighted the health disparities in which our Black, Brown and Indigenous patients have died at disproportionate rates.” Sims added that “We need Medicare for All now, and this resolution sends a strong message that the leadership of our nation’s capital puts patients first — and we demand Congress do the same by backing Medicare for All.”

