TV & Videos

Lena Waithe Inks Multiproject Podcast Deal With Audible (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling service, announced a multiproject development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original project under the deal has already been greenlit and is in active development: “Kym,” an original, scripted comedy series inspired by the life of actor-comedian Kym Whitley. The series follows Kym as she navigates single motherhood and Hollywood. Whitley is set to star in and executive produce under her Kwick Whit Productions banner, with Mark Brown directing. Alongside Hillman Grad Productions, the series is also produced by Andrew Coles of The Mission, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase and Skydance Media. Hillman Grad creative executive Sylvia Carrasco will be overseeing “Kym” for the company.

Steve Harvey Renews Radio-Syndication Deal Through End of 2026 (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Harvey is set to stay on the radio airwaves for at least another five years. The multihyphenate entertainer and host renewed his contract with Premiere Networks, iHeartMedia’s radio-syndication arm, to continue hosting “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” through the end of 2026. The program regularly ranks as the top syndicated morning radio show in the U.S., available on more than 100 stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, Harvey will continue to work with Premiere on a variety of projects, including development and creation of new programming and promotions, community and charitable endeavors, and events. Created by Harvey in September 2000, “The...
CELEBRITIES
'Succession,' 'You,' Chuck Lorre Set for PaleyFest NY

The full Paley Center for Media lineup also includes Paramount Plus’ “SEAL Team,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” and NBC’s “New Amsterdam.”. More from Variety. Spotify Is Launching Two Podcasts Focused on Promoting Its Platform (Podcast News Roundup) How to Dress Like Shiv Roy from 'Succession'
TV & VIDEOS
'The Great Kenyan Bake Off' Judge Kiran Jethwa Launches 'Fearless Food' YouTube Channel with Sony Pictures Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has teamed with “The Great Kenyan Bake-Off” judge Kiran Jethwa for a new YouTube channel, “Kiran Jethwa: Fearless Food,” including a series of original episodes. Jethwa, an award-winning chef, adventurer and restauranteur, will go back to basics in the new series, entertaining and educating viewers in...
WORLD
Kym Whitley
Conan O'brien
Lena Waithe
Kenya Barris
Debra Martin Chase
Queen Latifah
Laura Dern
Apple TV Plus Releases 'The Shrink Next Door' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres the first three episodes of the eight-episode series on Nov. 12, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through Dec. 17. The series stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson and is inspired...
NFL
Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
MRC Television Promotes Mary Claire Manley to Senior VP of Development

MRC Television has promoted Mary Claire Manley to the role of senior vice president of development. She will report to MRC TV’s executive vice president of development, Ken Segna. She is responsible for sourcing and developing new material. More from Variety. Cynthia Erivo to Star in 1970s London Drama 'Steel'
TV & VIDEOS
Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
HAWAII STATE
Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy 'No Hard Feelings' Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips.
MOVIES
Taraji P. Henson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by M88, attorney Matt Johnson and The Lede Company. Henson is a star on both the big and small screen, with her iconic role as fearsome family matriarch Cookie Lyon on the Fox music drama “Empire” earning her two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe, a three BET Awards. Henson also earned an Emmy nomination in 2011 for best actress in a miniseries or movie for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” Henson’s other well known TV roles include “Person of Interest,”...
CELEBRITIES
Sky Studios, 'Sisterhood' Producer Sagafilm Renew Multi-Year Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Studios and leading Nordic producer Sagafilm have renewed their multi-year development and distribution deal following the recent success of the Icelandic drama series “Sisterhood.”. Sagafilm entered a partnership with Sky Studios, the European production and commissioning arm for Sky Original, back in 2019. Under the renewed pact, Sky Studios...
TV SERIES
Netflix Reinstates Three Employees, Including Trans Woman Who Criticized Dave Chappelle, After Issuing Suspensions for Interrupting Meeting

Netflix has reinstated three employees, including a trans senior software engineer who criticized the streamer’s new Dave Chappelle comedy special, after suspending and investigating the group for crashing a meeting of its top executives. Terra Field, one of the suspended employees, shared her reinstatement by the company on her Twitter....
TV & VIDEOS
‘Dopesick’ Showrunner Danny Strong on the Thrills of Going Solo

Danny Strong was all of 8 years old when he began sending letters to what was then the William Morris Agency. A latchkey kid in Manhattan Beach, he’d watched Silver Spoons and Diff’rent Strokes, thinking, “I should be on TV.” By 10 or 11, he’d found a kindred spirit in Quentin Tarantino, then just a “bombastic clerk” at Strong’s favorite video store. “I started spending all this time talking to him, and he’d recommend movies to me,” says Strong. “They all started calling me Little Quentin. It’d be like, ‘Quentin, Little Quentin’s here.’ ” In his 20s, Strong landed acting roles in...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria to Star in YA Adaptation ‘Aristotle and Dante’

Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria will star in a film adaptation of the young adult story Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, which has Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer. Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales will play the titular heroes, with Veronica Falcón, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro also joining the cast. The movie will serve as the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form...
MOVIES
YouTuber Jacksepticeye Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA has signed YouTube gaming personality Sean McLoughlin, best known as Jacksepticeye, for representation in all areas. Since joining the platform in 2007, 31-year-old McLoughlin, who is Irish, has amassed over 27 million followers on YouTube. As well as keeping fans engaged with a variety of gameplay videos featuring everything from Among Us to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he promotes positivity and mental health by hosting Thankmas charity streams to raise funds for Red Nose Day and other organizations. On the branding side, McLoughlin has worked with Disney, Warner Bros., Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Rockstar and Marvel. He also founded his own gaming and lifestyle-themed clothing line, Cloak. Recently, McLoughlin went on tour with a comedy theater act titled “How Did We Get Here?” for 45 shows in 14 countries. On-screen, the steamer recently had a cameo in Shawn Levy’s video game-themed film Free Guy, while in 2018 he played Deadpool with Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube channel. McLoughlin has interviewed many other top names in Hollywood such as Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie. McLoughlin is managed by Nicole Ambrose, while his attorney is Ryan Pastorek at Hansen Jacobson.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

