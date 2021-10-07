The Exchange 10/06/21 School Board Forum

This week on The Exchange we present with the nine canidates for the Sioux City Community School Board. The election is November 2nd. The candidates are current board president Perla Alarcon-Flory, retired SCCS teachers Jan George and Bob Michaelson, occupational therapist Michael Bushby, Sioux City project manager and estimator for construction companies Chad Krastel, lead pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Sioux City Joshua Potter, former paralegal Amanda Gibson, who is training to be a teacher, and Arthur Ryan Baker. Current board members Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling are not running for reelection.