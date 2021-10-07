CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

The Exchange 10/06/21 School Board Forum

kwit.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Exchange we present with the nine canidates for the Sioux City Community School Board. The election is November 2nd. The candidates are current board president Perla Alarcon-Flory, retired SCCS teachers Jan George and Bob Michaelson, occupational therapist Michael Bushby, Sioux City project manager and estimator for construction companies Chad Krastel, lead pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Sioux City Joshua Potter, former paralegal Amanda Gibson, who is training to be a teacher, and Arthur Ryan Baker. Current board members Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling are not running for reelection.

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Education
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bushby
Person
Joe Wiegand
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy